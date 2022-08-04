HUNTINGTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases across West Virginia remained above 3,000 on Thursday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 3,036 active cases statewide Thursday, down from 3,166 cases Wednesday. There were 968 new cases reported, for a total of 560,263.
There were also four new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 7,173.
The state reported 341 hospitalizations due to the virus, including 11 pediatric cases. In addition, 58 people — including six children — were hospitalized in intensive care units. Eighteen people were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator.
Also reported were 86 inmates and 51 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Thursday, 63.8% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least one dose of the vaccination, but only 987,132 were considered fully vaccinated.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (48), Berkeley (161), Boone (50), Braxton (17), Brooke (28), Cabell (144), Calhoun (8), Clay (6), Doddridge (8), Fayette (83), Gilmer (9), Grant (8), Greenbrier (69), Hampshire (33), Hancock (32), Hardy (47), Harrison (109), Jackson (41), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (267), Lewis (21), Lincoln (45), Logan (81), Marion (91), Marshall (62), Mason (53), McDowell (50), Mercer (137), Mineral (37), Mingo (56), Monongalia (123), Monroe (45), Morgan (21), Nicholas (38), Ohio (73), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (13), Preston (23), Putnam (113), Raleigh (180), Randolph (17), Ritchie (13), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (25), Tucker (12), Tyler (13), Upshur (35), Wayne (55), Webster (19), Wetzel (13), Wirt (9), Wood (198) and Wyoming (47).
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 833-734-0965.
