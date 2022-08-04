The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX covid1.TIF
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases across West Virginia remained above 3,000 on Thursday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 3,036 active cases statewide Thursday, down from 3,166 cases Wednesday. There were 968 new cases reported, for a total of 560,263.

