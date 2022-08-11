HUNTINGTON — The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained above 3,000 in West Virginia on Thursday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 3,250 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. Active cases have remained above 3,000 for at least the past week.
There were 1,023 new cases of the virus reported Thursday, for a total of 566,420 in the state since the pandemic began. Two new virus-related deaths were also reported, for a total of 7,203.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (18), Berkeley (200), Boone (66), Braxton (18), Brooke (24), Cabell (182), Calhoun (10), Clay (11), Doddridge (10), Fayette (76), Gilmer (11), Grant (17), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (37), Hancock (41), Hardy (55), Harrison (116), Jackson (38), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (280), Lewis (19), Lincoln (26), Logan (90), Marion (100), Marshall (56), Mason (60), McDowell (46), Mercer (155), Mineral (41), Mingo (46), Monongalia (148), Monroe (37), Morgan (22), Nicholas (58), Ohio (62), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (16), Preston (33), Putnam (99), Raleigh (190), Randolph (46), Ritchie (17), Roane (19), Summers (32), Taylor (20), Tucker (8), Tyler (13), Upshur (43), Wayne (45), Webster (8), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (194) and Wyoming (66).
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
The state reported 373 hospitalizations due to the virus Thursday, including 11 pediatric cases. In addition, 57 people — including seven children — were hospitalized in intensive care units. Eight people were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator.
Also reported were 84 inmates and 54 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Wednesday, 63.9% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least one dose of the vaccination, but only 988,105 were considered fully vaccinated.
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 833-734-0965.
