A worker at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic puts a nose swab into a tube of liquid Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash.

 Ted S. Warren | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained above 3,000 in West Virginia on Thursday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 3,250 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. Active cases have remained above 3,000 for at least the past week.

