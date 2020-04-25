CHARLESTON — West Virginia has reported an additional 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday.
There are 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said in a news release. There have been 33,210 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 32,185 negative and 33 deaths.
The new death confirmed Saturday was a 67-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (130), Boone (two), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (38), Fayette (nine), Gilmer (one), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (148), Lewis (three), Lincoln (one), Logan (11), Marion (45), Marshall (nine), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (12), Mingo (two), Monongalia (97), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (26), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (three), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (82), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (35) and Wyoming (one).
DHHR says a dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 patients.