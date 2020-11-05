HUNTINGTON — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in schools in Cabell County.
At Davis Creek Elementary School, an individual who was last at school Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been conducted, and no one else at the school has been asked to quarantine, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
An individual at Explorer Academy has also tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Monday. Contact tracing resulted in seven additional people at Explorer Academy being asked to quarantine.
Meadows Elementary School reported an individual testing positive for the virus, with that individual also last being at school Monday. Contact tracing resulted in six additional people at Meadows Elementary being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Huntington East Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 30. Contact tracing in that case resulted in no one else at the school being asked to quarantine.
The district also said two individuals at Huntington High School are likely to have COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 30. Contact tracing in that case resulted in eight additional people at Huntington High being asked to quarantine.
Each of the schools remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the release said.