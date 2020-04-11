CHARLESTON — Three more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 577 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 10 a.m. Saturday. There have been 15,452 residents tested for the virus, with 14,875 negative and five deaths.
DHHR said there could be delays with the reporting of cases from local health departments to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state, the release from DHHR said.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (89), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (21), Fayette (two), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (four), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (32), Marshall (six), Mason (seven), McDowell (four), Mercer (eight), Mineral (four), Monongalia (78), Monroe (one), Morgan (six), Nicholas (two), Ohio (21), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (10), Raleigh (five), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Taylor (three), Tucker (three), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (17), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (18) and Wyoming (one).
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.