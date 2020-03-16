HUNTINGTON — Events, meetings and other gatherings continue to be postponed or canceled amid guidance from health professionals nationwide in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Many concerts, shows, discussions, meetings and more have shut down locally and beyond to help “flatten the curve” as the virus spreads around the globe.
Here are some recently announced event changes:
- “West Virginia Women and the Right to Vote: A Symposium,” scheduled for March 21 in the Archives and History Library, has been postponed until further notice. Organizers will attempt to reschedule the event at a later date.
For additional information, contact the Archives and History Library at 304-558-0230.
- The Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers annual Quilt Show, set for Saturday, March 21 at the Briggs Library in South Point, Ohio, has been canceled. Further activities have been postponed.
The Brass Band of the Tri-State's winter concert, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, in Smith Recital Hall at Marshall University, has been cancelled.
My Huntington has canceled its planned spring cleanup events in local neighborhoods, but hopes to reschedule all four events at a later time.
The upcoming Greenup County Genealogy & Historical Society meeting has been cancelled.