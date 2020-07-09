HUNTINGTON — Heading back to school is inherently expensive. Students need fresh supplies like pencils and crayons for the new year, and basics like tissues, paper towels and wipes are typically bought in bulk.
But this year, school leaders in Cabell County have been faced with a series of new “must haves,” like the hiring of additional personnel, disinfecting machinery and personal protective equipment.
As district staff look to welcome students back to classrooms for what could be five-day, in-person weeks, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds should help balance out the costly additions.
“Overall, we’ve been in some pretty sound financial shape over the years,” said Treasurer Drew Rottgen. “It’s because of conservative budgeting, and we’re very proud of that. We’ve been able to accomplish a lot. We have come into some funding under the CARES Act. We’ve been working on submitting all of the applications. This week, that’s been approved by the Department of Education. It’s a roughly $5 million grant.”
Rottgen said while some of these dollars will go to private schools in Cabell County, around $4.5 million will be at the district’s disposal.
About half of that amount went toward a contract with Apple to provide every student in the county with a take-home device, making Cabell a 1-1 county for the first time.
“So what’s left of it, that’s where we tried to incorporate some of these ideas we’re still proposing,” Rottgen said, adding that “we’re wanting to ramp up our ability to support the cleanliness and safety of our students and our staff when they come back into the buildings, so we’ve really tried to use that money as best as we can and maximize the resources.”
Some of the proposals were brought forward by the leadership team and Superintendent Ryan Saxe during a recent special Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
They include hiring additional custodial staff, a certified nurse or medical professional for each school, purchasing masks, face shields and other equipment as well as electrostatic disinfecting sprayers, a purchase that was approved by the board this week.
“We need to make sure we are ramping up our cleaning and sanitation every single day in our schools, but doing so in a very logical way that makes sense and is efficient perhaps may require some extra staff in order to get it done in the right way,” Saxe said. “We feel that we have the money to be able to add some additional custodial staff for a five-day traditional model as opposed to four-day.”
Saxe said the district would look to contract part-time nurses for elementary schools that currently share one. The new hires would be available to screen students at these schools who begin showing symptoms in the first half of the day.
In addition, Nichols Elementary School near Barboursville and Cox Landing Elementary School in Lesage do not have the needed space to house students who may feel ill, so the district would look to rent office trailers with restrooms inside to serve as health clinics.
“We have a great relationship with the health department, but also perhaps making sure we have a health care professional that is the single point of contact when things arise, and is the single point of contact with the health department to be able to do contact tracing, is extremely important,” Saxe said. “So we’re also looking at a contract for a chief health officer for the school district during the pandemic.”
In the realm of PPE, Saxe said well over 1,000 face shields have already been donated from Mountain State Educational Service Cooperative and the county has secured a low price on disposable face masks.
Still, Rottgen said it’s possible the district will have to dip into its general fund to accomplish what needs to be done to keep students and staff safe.
“The grant is good for a couple of years, but I do expect we’re going to spend most of it very quickly,” he said.
“It’s going to go quickly because this is an extremely expensive endeavor, getting our students and staff back into the buildings. That being said, it’s very likely that that’s not going to be sufficient for all these costs.”
Cabell County residents will head to the polls Aug. 22 to vote on an $87.5 million school bond, and should it pass, the district was set to commit an additional $10 million toward the bond projects.
“That’s something we still continue to feel very confident that we’re able to do that,” Rottgen said. “If we don’t receive any additional federal assistance — we hope we will — but that’s obviously something we’re going to have to be very conscientious of this year and into the following year.”
The board will potentially approve a more finalized re-entry plan at 5:30 p.m. July 16 during a special meeting at the Central Office.