FORT GAY — When Tolsia High School’s 2020 commencement ceremony was postponed to late June, one graduating senior knew he wouldn’t be able to attend.
Kristopher Ray Collins, who had to leave for basic training June 1, said he was humbled that administrators and others would go out of their way to make sure he didn’t miss his chance to walk across the stage and turn his tassel, instead giving him his own socially distant ceremony May 28.
“It made me feel a lot better,” Collins said. “It just shows that the community cares and the people here at school care about me.”
Tolsia’s ceremony for the entire Class of 2020 initially was scheduled for May 26, but a decision by the Wayne County Board of Education earlier in the month bumped that date back to June 25 due to ongoing concerns brought on by the novel coronavirus.
“We wanted to do all we could to make sure that Kris got to have the experience of graduation. He has stepped up to serve his country, and we wanted to do this for him,” Principal Greg Miller said.
Students with similar circumstances were also honored recently by Cabell County Schools personnel.
Huntington High School on May 27 held a special graduation for Alex Viars and Justin McGraw, both seniors who have enlisted in the Army and will not be present for the school’s June 25 graduation.
On May 28, Cabell Midland High School held a special graduation for Dylan Jenkins, who enlisted in the military and will not be present for that school’s June 26 graduation.
Sgt. Maj. T.J. Francis, senior JROTC instructor, served as the keynote speaker for Collins’ ceremony.
“How sad would it be for him, or another student, to leave without having a ceremony? We didn’t want him to just come to the office and pick up his diploma,” Francis said. “They already missed out on prom, their Military Ball and so many other things. If you do what is needed to graduate high school, you wear your cap and gown — no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
“The next four years of my life are planned. I’m excited to get it started,” said Collins, who plans to specialize as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer (91M).