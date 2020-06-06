Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Huntington in Bloom’s popular “Adopt a Pot” fundraiser is back.

Workers were seen putting the large flower pots in Pullman Square on Friday as part of the Huntington in Bloom program, which offers individuals and businesses a way to take part in the group’s efforts to bring beauty and color to the city.

The program allows individuals and businesses to “adopt” a pot of flowers that will then be placed downtown. Donations for the program will be accepted through June 15.

People interested in adopting a pot this year are asked to consider doing so in honor of first responders, essential workers or in recognition of a local business that has been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The cost to adopt a pot is $100 per pot, which includes signage with the name of the sponsoring business, donor or honoree placed inside the pot along with the Huntington in Bloom logo.

For more information, visit https://www.huntingtoninbloom.org/donations.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.