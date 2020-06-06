HUNTINGTON — Huntington in Bloom’s popular “Adopt a Pot” fundraiser is back.
Workers were seen putting the large flower pots in Pullman Square on Friday as part of the Huntington in Bloom program, which offers individuals and businesses a way to take part in the group’s efforts to bring beauty and color to the city.
The program allows individuals and businesses to “adopt” a pot of flowers that will then be placed downtown. Donations for the program will be accepted through June 15.
People interested in adopting a pot this year are asked to consider doing so in honor of first responders, essential workers or in recognition of a local business that has been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The cost to adopt a pot is $100 per pot, which includes signage with the name of the sponsoring business, donor or honoree placed inside the pot along with the Huntington in Bloom logo.
For more information, visit https://www.huntingtoninbloom.org/donations.