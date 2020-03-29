HUNTINGTON — Although face-to-face learning in schools across the country has come to a halt amid COVID-19 outbreaks, the College Board is supporting millions of students worldwide by shifting to virtual Advanced Placement exams at home, as well as providing students with free virtual review opportunities.
Last year in Cabell County alone, more than 520 students earned a score of 3 or higher on these exams. AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5.
This year, 392 students at Huntington High School will participate in over 900 AP exams, and 432 students at Cabell Midland will take 734 exams.
“Right now, our big focus is on the preparedness for students to take these newly formatted AP exams,” said LeeAnn Porter, Cabell County Schools’ manager of assessment and instructional programs.
On Monday, all AP students gained access to free review lessons delivered online as well as practice questions similar to those that will appear on the exams.
The exams, which are typically scheduled in May, will be replaced by shorter versions that can be taken in about 45 minutes on smartphones, tablets or computers.
“The focus on reviewing concepts will be on the first 75% of the course,” Porter said. “There will also be some supplementary lessons from the final 25% of the course, so they will still receive all the content.”
Two dates for these exams will be announced by Friday, April 3, according to the College Board. Although students will not be tested on all content from the course, they will still receive the same amount of college credits should they earn a 3 or higher on the exam.
More information can be found at https://apcentral.collegeboard.org, and a resource for parents and students in Cabell County will be available at www.cabellschools.com by the end of the week.