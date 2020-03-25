HUNTINGTON — As families and significant others are pushed closer together because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, advocates fighting against domestic violence remain on the front line, ready to address a possible uptick in abuse.
Victims of domestic violence are at a higher risk during this time because they’re more socially cut off, the abuser knows the victim needs money and supplies, the abuser has been laid off or lost work hours and children are at home, which makes things more stressful, according to Legal Aid of West Virginia.
Amanda Weiss-McComas, executive director of Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, said operations are moving along as usual at the program, with a few minor changes to help address COVID-19 concerns. Staff members have started cleaning and sanitizing more often at shelters and offices and are working 12-hour shifts to lessen the number of people interacting with each other.
Some employees also are spending more time working from home and a lot of counseling services are being done over the phone if possible.
Most importantly, Weiss-McComas said, they are still open for business and willing to help any victim in need.
“Safety is still the utmost importance,” she said.
Legal Aid says nothing has changed as far as protocol goes. It still encourages victims to call 911 to report violence.
Although the West Virginia Supreme Court has shut down court systems across the state, courts are still open for domestic violence and personal safety orders, which can be filed with the magistrate clerk in each county. Police can also help get victims to a shelter, like Branches, if they do not have transportation.
Weiss-McComas said everything on the coronavirus front continues to change rapidly, but so far she has not seen a major uptick in requests for services at their shelters.
“I’m sure that will be a factor and lead to more calls,” she said. “As far as people getting laid off from jobs, unemployment is a major (factor) and that is definitely something we are concerned about and keeping an eye on.”
Branches has been active on social media to let victims know the program is ready to help.
“Sometimes you are quarantined in a house with someone you don’t want to know what they are saying,” she said. “If somebody is in a situation where they can’t use the phone, they can reach out to us even on Facebook or email us through our website.”
For survivors of rape, Contact Rape Crisis Center is not providing face-to-face advocacy for victims in the hospital, with law enforcement or the court system at this time, but its hotline is still available 24 hours a day. Call the hotline at 304-399-1111 to speak to an advocate.
Anyone who has issues trying to file a protection order can reach Legal Aid at 866-255-4370. Branches can be reached at 304-529-2382, via its Facebook page or email at info@branchesdvs.org. A national domestic violence hotline can also be reached at 800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.