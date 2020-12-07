CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced early Monday evening.
Morrisey, 52, was at home Monday receiving breathing and medical treatments for the virus as well as pneumonia, he said.
“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home,” Morrisey said in a brief statement. “Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.”
Morrisey did not say when he first began to experience symptoms of the virus, which as of Monday had claimed the lives of 841 West Virginians and more than 283,00 people in the United States.
Morrisey also did not say when he was tested or if he knew how or when he contracted the virus or whether he had been present in the Capitol near the time he began experiencing symptoms of the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Monday morning 56,128 total cases of COVID-19 and 841 deaths — three newly reported
Cases per county: Barbour (520), Berkeley (3,932), Boone (728), Braxton (154), Brooke (826), Cabell (3,414), Calhoun (91), Clay (158), Doddridge (140), Fayette (1,268), Gilmer (221), Grant (500), Greenbrier (681), Hampshire (460), Hancock (996), Hardy (399), Harrison (1,726), Jackson (789), Jefferson (1,612), Kanawha (6,367), Lewis (283), Lincoln (483), Logan (1,152), Marion (1,083), Marshall (1,531), Mason (666), McDowell (691), Mercer (1,542), Mineral (1,629), Mingo (1,053), Monongalia (3,691), Monroe (427), Morgan (372), Nicholas (430), Ohio (1,822), Pendleton (137), Pleasants (129), Pocahontas (273), Preston (845), Putnam (2,280), Raleigh (1,805), Randolph (798), Ritchie (213), Roane (223), Summers (301), Taylor (438), Tucker (196), Tyler (182), Upshur (573), Wayne (1,198), Webster (88), Wetzel (476), Wirt (139), Wood (3,124), Wyoming (873).
Additional testing will be held on Tuesday in Cabell, Mason and Wayne counties. Visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.
Cabell County EMS, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, DHHR and the Huntington Mall will sponsor free COVID-19 drive-thru testing and flu vaccines at the Huntington Mall on Friday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Monday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 1,257 active COVID-19 cases.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged members of Congress to pass a relief package before leaving Washington for the holiday, saying the state’s workers, families, small businesses, health care professionals and children are struggling.
During DeWine’s press briefing Monday, nurses from around the state also spoke about how COVID-19 has begun affecting a younger population, and the capacity issues hospitals are facing.
The Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 2,713 cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 63 new positive cases Monday — one of which is an inmate of the Boyd County Detention Center and 40 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Ashland.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December.
Beshear also noted 1,972 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 10 new deaths, which include a 77-year-old woman from Greenup County and a 67-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Pike County.
Beshear held a remembrance ceremony for the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 and hung a wreath on the front of the state Capitol in their honor.