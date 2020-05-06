CHARLESTON — All staff at West Virginia assisted-living facilities and child-care facilities will be tested for COVID-19 per Gov. Jim Justice’s order.
Justice signed an executive order Wednesday after four child-care workers in Kanawha County tested positive but had no symptoms.
“Our hope is in every way we can get our day-care centers up and running,” Justice said. “We need them. But we cannot risk anything with our children or them getting anything they could bring home.”
One of the child-care providers who tested positive works at the West Virginia National Guard Child Development Center, said Gen. James Hoyer. Hoyer said all staff have been wearing proper personal protective equipment, so risk of transmission is low. The center will be sanitized.
Testing of child-care workers will be done on a rolling basis, said state health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp. The more than 600 child-care centers that have continued to provide care to children of essential workers will receive first priority.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the asymptomatic positives highlight the importance of everyone wearing face coverings or masks. He said 45% of people will be asymptomatic.
Marsh also said the transmission rate, or “R naught,” of the novel coronavirus has increased over the past week, reaching 0.90 Wednesday. He said it will continue to be a data point they watch as reopening businesses continues.
“With the governor’s focus on health and well-being, there may be times we need to stop, go backward or leave the dance floor for a little bit,” Marsh said.
The doctor said he didn’t think reopening was the cause, but more a public perception that things are getting better. But the virus is still out there, the state’s population is still highly vulnerable and a large portion of the population has not yet been exposed to the virus, so precautions must still be taken, he said, including physical distancing.
After several days of no new reported deaths in West Virginia related to COVID-19, the 51st was reported Wednesday evening — an 83-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 56,085 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,276 positive and 54,809 negative. Thirty-four new positive cases were reported Wednesday, including four new cases in Cabell County.
Total confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (six), Berkeley (171), Boone (six), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (47), Clay (one), Fayette (27), Gilmer (three), Grant (three), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (eight), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (32), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (172), Lewis (four), Lincoln (three), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (two), Monongalia (111), Monroe (six), Morgan (14), Nicholas (eight), Ohio (33), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (seven), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (five), Wayne (92), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (42) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a press briefing Wednesday, but he released a statement after the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill that would let a group of lawmakers approve or reject health orders by the director of health.
“Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy,” the statement read.
There were 607 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Wednesday, for a total of 21,576, and 90 new deaths, for a total of 1,225.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said guidance will be coming next week on how to reopen retail, as well as state, county and local governments.
He also announced his controversial travel ban had been tweaked after a ruling by a judge. It mirrors Ohio’s, which requires those who enter the state with the intent to stay to self-quarantine for 14 days.
There were 159 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky announced Wednesday, for a total of 5,934, and 283 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 22,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 1,193,813. There have been 70,802 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.