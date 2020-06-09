HUNTINGTON — All staff at the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after the death of an inmate who later tested positive for the virus.
The facility posted on Facebook the testing was recommended by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Contracted medical and food service staff were also tested.
The testing follows the death of Leslie Bryan, 48, who died Sunday after going into “medical distress.” He was pronounced dead at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
Bryan, who showed no symptoms of the virus while incarcerated, was tested for the virus at the hospital. The result was positive. The facility reported Tuesday a second test performed by the state prior to his autopsy was negative.
Bryan came in contact with some inmates but mostly was exposed to staff and was in the facility for 12 days, roughly the incubation period of the virus. The testing will help determine the likelihood of infection in the facility and if testing of inmates is required.
According to the state dashboard, there have been 43 reported cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County since the start of the pandemic. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Saturday that 34 have recovered.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced all businesses operating at a limited capacity can increase the capacity to 50% after operating with limited capacity for a month. He also announced the Kentucky State Fair will take place in August, but said it will look different.
There were 245 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 11,708, and five new deaths, for a total of 477.
In West Virginia, 18 new positive cases were reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 2,179, and 3,381 test results were received by the state. Total deaths remained at 84.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (338/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51 /2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (51/0), Pendleton (11 /2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (137/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51 /3) and Wyoming (3/0).
Gov. Jim Justice did not have a press briefing Tuesday, as it was Election Day in West Virginia.
In Ohio, 325 new positive cases were reported statewide, for a total of 29,162, and 17 new deaths, for a total of 2,421.
Nationwide, there were 1,956,421 cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 110,925 deaths related to the virus.