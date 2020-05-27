CHARLESTON — After more than 100 inmates in one West Virginia prison tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday directed the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to test all inmates in the state for the virus.
“Most all of the other states have had a really bad go of it with their prisons,” Justice said during his daily press briefing. “All of these people are in an area that’s confined and, naturally, they interact in a closer area so, therefore, they’re more exposed. I hope and pray that what we’re doing is the right thing and, at the end of the day, it will protect people because they deserve to be protected.”
State officials announced Wednesday 102 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Facility in Randolph County have now tested positive COVID-19.
All of the 1,073 inmates were tested over the weekend after an initial outbreak was identified. This is the first outbreak of the virus in a West Virginia correctional facility, though only 93 tests have been performed in the state's 10 jails and, not including Huttonsville, 43 in the 10 state prisons.
Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said they continue to screen staff and new inmates before they enter the facilities. New inmates are quarantined for 14 days before they allowed in the general population, as are those who return from the hospital for unrelated reasons. She said the procedures the facilities have been using since March is what caught the outbreak at Huttonsville.
There were 45 new positive cases reported out of 1,649 lab results received by the state Wednesday. No new deaths were reported, keeping the total fatalities related to COVID-19 at 74.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state now reports probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (47/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (164/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/8), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (104/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, there were 433 new positive cases reported for a total of 33,439 and 42 new deaths for a total of 2,044.
There was a significant increase in hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, two numbers Gov. Mike DeWine has said he watches closely. Hospital admissions increased by 121 and ICU admissions by 42. Media outlets in Ohio reported it was the biggest spike in a month.
DeWine did not have a press briefing Wednesday.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was on the decline of COVID-19 cases. There were 127 new positive cases for a total of 9,077 cases with more than 3,000 recovered. There were six new deaths related to COVID-19 reported for a total of 400.