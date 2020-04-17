HUNTINGTON — With three confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine tests pending at The Woodlands retirement and long-term care community in Huntington as of Friday afternoon, the state continued to evolve its guidance for long-term care facilities pertaining to testing.
All long-term care facilities, regardless if they have positive cases or not, will have all residents and staff members tested for COVID-19, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered Friday, including re-testing facilities that have already been tested. Justice said he was "sick and tired" of discrepancies in data collection and testing in the state's nursing homes, pointing out one of his first responses to the pandemic was to restrict visitation at these centers that house one of the most vulnerable populations.
"Frankly, some of these people are dying, so good enough isn't good enough," Justice said.
The order signals the state has significantly increased its capability to test for the novel coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Health Care Association, the largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities in the state, there are more than 18,000 employees caring for about 10,000 people.
The Woodlands assisted-living is included in the order, said Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch. Broad testing had not been the policy of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said Thursday they chose to follow different guidance, but would consult with the state on the new guidance.
"I understand the reasoning," said Jeffrey Harkins, CEO of the Woodlands, Thursday. "You could test everyone and get a bunch of negatives, which could give you a false sense of security. We are prepared to do whatever is needed. For peace of mind, I'd love to test everybody. But it just means you had that many negatives on one day. There's no rest for us. We are constantly fighting against this."
Justice also issued an order addressing data collection overall. The order requires all laboratories to provide immediate, real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus detection tests to the Bureau of Public Health and to the local health department. The order also requires each lab to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System, and they must begin that process by April 21. Labs may continue testing while in the registration process.
Crouch said there were 34 labs not connected to the state electronically. Some were faxing positives, including a lab in Texas that faxed 30-some positive tests. He said data was also being released before being submitted to the state, specifically calling out the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for announcing nine new positives Thursday afternoon and not faxing the results to the state until 9 p.m.
He said the state's system was not set up to handle this volume of testing.
The ability to test for the virus is a critical step in Phase One of the White House's guidelines for reopening state economies. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state lab has the ability to process between 2,500 and 3,000 tests a week. (Not accounting for private lab capability, which will likely assist, it will still take weeks for all nursing home resident and staff in the state to be tested.)
Marsh said the state was ramping up its self-sufficiency for testing supplies with help from the West Virginia National Guard and state universities, which will help increase testing capability, as will some new partnerships that he said would be announced soon.
He said antibody testing capability will also be important as talks of reopening the state continue.
At 10 a.m., DHHR announced 15 new confirmed positive cases, for a total of 754. There have been 18,681 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,927 negative and 13 deaths.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (four), Berkeley (105), Boone (two), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (28), Fayette (three), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (six), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (nine), Marion (40), Marshall (seven), Mason (10), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (seven), Mingo (two), Monongalia (83), Monroe (two), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (13), Raleigh (seven), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (four), Upshur (three), Wayne (72), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (27), Wyoming (one).