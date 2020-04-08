In times of uncertainty, crisis or tragedy, we often see the words of the beloved, late Fred Rogers, of the long-running PBS children’s show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” circulating on social media: “When I was a boy, and I would hear about something scary ... my mother said, ‘Always look for the helpers. You’ll always find somebody who’s trying to help.’ To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people around this world.”
Mister Rogers’ words still ring true today as the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many caring people around the world — and many right here in Putnam County — who are pitching in to help in creative and compassionate ways.
The Putnam Herald will highlight these efforts each week in this column, “The Helpers.” If you know of any person or organization that is working to help during this pandemic, please email the information to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com for possible publication in future columns.
Sheetz offers free meals for children
Sheetz locations around the state and region are offering free lunch for children while they are on an extended leave from school. The meal includes a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink and will be available on a daily basis while supplies last.
The program will continue through April 16, at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.
Participating stores in Putnam County include:
- 3805 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane
- 1457 Charleston Road, Poca
- 4344A Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot
Mayor Edwards lights Christmas star
Upon the suggestion of resident David Boyles, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards ordered the star atop of the water tank in Hurricane to be lit.
“This star is normally lit during the Christmas season each year, but felt it would be good to have it lit as a Star of Hope during these times of uncertainty,” Edwards said.
Teachers on parade
Teachers from Winfield Elementary and Mountain View Elementary paraded through neighborhoods where their students live on Friday, April 3.
The teachers honked and waved as they drove through the neighborhoods, while keeping safe social distancing practices, just to let their student know they miss seeing their faces at school and are supporting them from afar.
iPads donated to girls whose father is in critical condition with covid
-19
A Putnam County family that is feeling firsthand the effects of the pandemic is finding some brights spots in the form of an outpouring of prayers, support and random acts of kindness from the community.
The father of two young children who is positive for COVID-19 has been fighting for his life on a ventilator in a local hospital. Meanwhile, his wife and children are in isolation as a result of being exposed to the virus.
A Facebook post mentioned that the children had a tablet that had been broken, and therefore were struggling to find ways to occupy their time while stuck at home. Within a couple of hours of that post, anonymous donors left two new iPads on the family’s doorstep.
Hurricane High Student Council creates virtual spirit week
Hurricane High School Student Council has created a virtual spirit week for the community.
“We believe this will be a great way to share smiles and positivity during this uncertain time,” Student Council Member Haley Byrd wrote in a Facebook post. “We are encouraging all ages of students/staff of Hurricane district schools and community members to participate!”
The spirit week started on Monday with “Everyday Super Hero;” Tuesday was “Bingeworthy” (favorite snacks); today is “Pajama-o-Rama” (pics in comfiest PJs); Thursday is “Jersey Time” (post a pic wearing your favorite team’s shirt in honor of all the athletes who can’t play right now); Friday is “Color Blast” (wear Red and White for Hurricane High or your elementary school’s colors).
Snap a pic and post it, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #HurricaneTogether so everyone can see.
Home health care agency gives thermometers for family in need
When Mayor Edwards posted to Facebook that he knew of a family of three in urgent need of three new, digital thermometers — which have become hard to find in stores — an employee of a local home health care agency stepped up within minutes to fulfill the need.
Angie Spiker Benson contacted her boss at Personal Touch Home Care in Hurricane and received permission to donate three new thermometers and covers from the company’s supply. Benson delivered the devices within hours of the request.
Virtual racing fundraiser raises money for food bank
Tony Erwin organized and carried out a fun, virtual event to raise money to feed the hungry in Putnam County.
Dubbed the “Hot Wheels Super 6 Quarantine 500,” Erwin allowed 24 “sponsors” to sign up with a $10 donation via PayPal for the March 19 race. Cars were chosen on a first-come, first-served basis, then final heat races were posted on Facebook and the finals were streamed live. The winner was to receive a roll of unused toilet paper.
All proceeds from the charity race went to the Christian Community Cupboard Food Pantry of Hurricane.
Facebook group established to
help elderly in Putnam County
A Facebook page, “Hurricane, WV COVID-19 Aid for the Elderly,” has been organized to provide assistance to the elderly and high-risk citizens living in Hurricane and the immediate surrounding area.
“We would like to ask for volunteers and match them with recipients who are more safe to stay in their home and not enter the public,” organizers wrote. “Volunteers will be picking up simple necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you know anyone that would benefit from this group, please direct them to one of our admins.”
Visit the page to read volunteer and recipient guidelines. Individuals must request and be approved to the be added to the private group.