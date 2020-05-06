In times of uncertainty, crisis or tragedy, we often see the words of the beloved, late Fred Rogers, of the long-running PBS children’s show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” circulating on social media: “When I was a boy, and I would hear about something scary ... my mother said, ‘Always look for the helpers. You’ll always find somebody who’s trying to help.’ To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people around this world.”
Mister Rogers’ words still ring true today as the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many caring people around the world — and many right here in Putnam County — who are pitching in to help in creative and compassionate ways.
The Putnam Herald will highlight these efforts each week in this column, “The Helpers.” If you know of any person or organization that is working to help during this pandemic, please email the information to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com for possible publication in future columns.
Lighting it up for seniors
On the evening of Friday, May 1, Hurricane High School lit up all the lights on campus to show support for its 2020 graduating seniors. Teachers and staff were in attendance on the front sidewalk waving at students as they drove through the school parking lot.
A socially distanced welcome home
Tyler James Mooney, a logistics specialist in the US Navy, completed his service and returned home for good to Putnam County on May 1. Hurricane Police provided an escort for Mooney, complete with lights and sirens, as people lined the street holding posters to welcome Mooney home.
Showing some appreciation
Mayor Scott Edwards took advantage of his large following on Facebook to remind residents that this is Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers have had to get creative and even learn some new technology skills to continue teaching their students during the school closures as a result of the pandemic. In normal times, teachers would be recognized this week with food and goodies donated by local businesses and even gifts from students, even with a handshake or a hug.
“This year is a bit different, but everyone still needs to take the time to thank those current and past educators for everything they’ve done for you!” Edwards wrote. “Send them an email, text them, call them, etc., but do let each of them know how much they are appreciated! Thank you to all the teachers for your hard work and dedication!”
Pizza for police
Dominoes of Eleanor, West Virginia, donated pizza to the Winfield Police Department on April 22 to ensure the officers had a warm meal while on duty.
A special birthday parade
The Winfield Police Department and Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett made sure her 6th birthday wasn’t a bummer for a resident who had to cancel her much-anticipated birthday party.
Along with friends and family, the Winfield PD participated in a parade by the birthday girl’s house on April 18.
Don’t forget about Mother!
Even though Mom would forgive you, don’t use the coronavirus as an excuse to forget her on Mother’s Day this year.
In an effort to help local businesses and shoppers, Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau has compiled a list of local gifts that will not only please Mom, but also help local small businesses, which are hurting amid the current crisis.
Find the guide at www.visitputnamwv.com.