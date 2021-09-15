Children from the A.D. Lewis Community Center play in the Mountain Health Arena outdoor plaza splash pad during a ceremony celebrating the renovations at the plaza on July 13, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
Children from the A.D. Lewis Community Center play in the Mountain Health Arena outdoor plaza splash pad during a ceremony celebrating the renovations at the plaza on July 13, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As part of a federal grant program, the city of Huntington has been awarded over $4.6 million to be used for costs related to the Mountain Health Arena.
The Huntington City Council authorized use of the grant during its Monday meeting. Cory Dennison, the city’s American Recuse Plan project manager, spoke about the funding, which is from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venues Operators Grant.
“This grant is designed to help venues affected by the COVID-19 health emergency,” Dennison said. “Initially this grant was designed for private theaters, but has recently been opened up to municipalities and their venues.”
Most of the funds will be used to repay the city for supplement and bonds, which is $2,635,000, according to a copy of the resolution. Another portion, $175,029.86, will be used for city employees who work with the arena.
Advertising and signs will get $200,000 and maintenance/HVAC/cooling will get $40,700.
The grant will support several upgrades at the arena, which will be for Wi-Fi and security, the box office, the concessions stand, and the bathrooms and dressing rooms areas.
City Council members also approved an unrelated grant during Monday’s meeting, the Highway Safety Grant from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.
The council voted to accept the conditions of the grant, which the city has received for about 25 years. The grant is $721,000 and the funds can be used for DUI sobriety checkpoints and directed patrols, traffic record updates, general traffic enforcement and more.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
