HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is encouraging people to foster or adopt a pet to keep them company during the COVID-19 outbreak and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s “stay at home” order, according to Executive Director Courtney Proctor Cross.
“We are taking very good care of the animals that are here, and we’ve been able to move many of them through our rescues to fosters and rescues in other locations,” Cross said. “And we’re still doing adoptions; we’re just doing them kind of remotely.”
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the shelter has closed its doors to the public and volunteers, but Cross said the staff is still actively working to find forever homes for the animals.
“We’re trying to do paperwork using social media, email, taking payments over the phone, and if someone wants to foster an animal and they want to meet it first, they can schedule a time to come and we will bring the animal outside to meet them,” she said.
In an effort to keep intakes down, Cross said staff is also advising people to continue to care for their animals until the outbreak slows, if possible.
“We don’t want to endanger any animal, but if it’s more of just a convenience, then we are asking people to continue to care for their pets until we get on the other side of this,” Cross said. “We will offer crates, food, whatever we can do to be helpful. It is case by case.”
The shelter is currently housing about 30 dogs and is crossing into “kitten season,” with several pregnant or just-delivered cats.
“And, of course, we always get kittens where the mother’s whereabouts are unknown, so they are bottle feeders, so we still need fosters,” Cross said.
All animals available for foster or adoption are listed online at www.hcwanimalshelter.com and are updated each night.
“We are also answering the phone all day, so if someone has a question about if an animal is still available, they can call and we can answer those questions,” Cross said. “This is the perfect time to be able to work with an animal. There is time to spend with it, time to take it out on walks and a way to keep away from everyone else.”