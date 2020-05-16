HUNTINGTON — Even with the gloom of quarantine hanging over the country’s head, there are still those determined to make Huntington shine with color.
“This has been a tough spring for many people,” said Lisa Riley. “Many are battling illness, isolation, fear and loss of income. As the city begins to reopen, we want to greet our citizens with the reminder that there is still beauty to be found.”
Riley is the chairwoman of Huntington In Bloom, a nonprofit that is part of the city of Huntington that ensures that the city is festive and vibrant all year-round. Each summer for several years now, Huntington In Bloom has made large-scale volunteer efforts to plant flowers across the city.
Like many others, though, the organization has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In previous years, the organization received a great deal of its support from its “Adopt a Pot” fundraiser, where individuals or businesses could spend $100 in exchange for a large potted plant with company signage or individual signatures. Due to fears of COVID-19 spread, this and other smaller fundraisers have been canceled.
Likewise, having once relied primarily on public volunteers to plant the flowers, the organization will not be accepting volunteers this year. Instead, they have hired two local landscapers, Kotalic Landscaping and White’s Woodland Nursery. These workers will be following all quarantine restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.
“Had we used volunteers, even if we would’ve been social distancing, we still would have been touching the same soil and passing around the same flowers,” said Riley. “This way, we’re being as safe and mindful to the public as possible.”
Alongside these two landscapers comes support from Goodwill Industries, which is providing watering services for the effort. To aid in this, a watering truck was purchased prior to the coronavirus outbreak. It is a 2011 F350 Diesel, which has been modified with a large water tank and a hose reel. It will include safety features such as flashing lights around the vehicle, and will be wrapped in the Huntington In Bloom logo.
“The past two years working with Huntington In Bloom has allowed Goodwill employees to further their training opportunities by allowing additional employment development for individuals in need of a job,” said Gina Browning, director of marketing, public awareness and social media at Goodwill Industries. “This amazing partnership helps support our mission of empowering people to overcome employment barriers and provide life enrichment tools and resources to strengthen individuals, families and communities.”
Having to absorb the costs of the event without public support has taken a toll on the flowers as well. Though they intend on planting at City Hall, Harris Riverfront Park, the Huntington CVB, Pullman Square and downtown, the amount of flowers will be reduced in comparison to previous years, with there only being 80 potted plants from last year’s 120.
Last year’s color scheme of hot pink, yellow, white and purple is still being used, due to their success over the past two years and how well they match the city’s summer banners.
The organization intends on primarily using yellow zinnias, chartreuse sweet potato vines, and both hot pink and vista fuchsia petunias.
These flowers were chosen due to their vibrant, popping colors and, more importantly, how well they can survive in a tough, urban environment. With only so many hands to keep them watered, these chosen types will remain strong and standing compared to their counterparts.
Efforts to begin planting this year will be starting later than usual, beginning June 1, but are expected to continue throughout the summer, ending Oct. 15.
Riley is optimistic for the future and is certain that volunteers will be able to come back out and plant during 2021’s Huntington In Bloom. For now, though, she simply hopes the city will stop and enjoy the flowers.
“This is our gift to Huntington this year, and I hope people will appreciate our efforts,” said Riley. “I want to bring joy to those who can be with us this summer.”
Though they are not actively fundraising or accepting volunteer help this summer, Huntington In Bloom is still accepting individual donations from supporters, should they feel comfortable contributing. Those interested in donating or finding out more about the event can visit www.huntingtoninbloom.org.