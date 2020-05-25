IRONTON — The legacy of the nation’s longest continuously running parade continued amid novel coronavirus concerns as a smaller version of the annual celebration commenced with some changes Monday morning.
While the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade would typically see about 30,000 visitors during a regular year, Brent Pyles, division commander and president of the Parade Trustees Committee, said no spectators were permitted at Monday’s parade in Ironton. Instead, the event was livestreamed online.
“When we looked at this parade, we were hoping to do three things: No. 1, to continue to honor those veterans that have given their lives in defense of our country; No. 2, we wanted to maintain the continuity of the parade, the 152nd, because we are the nation’s oldest continuously held parade; and No. 3, to do it within the health and safety guidelines of the city, county and the state,” Pyles said. “So we coordinated those things, and so far it’s worked out pretty well for us.”
Pyles said the parade was in “abbreviated form” to stay within guidelines and focus more on veterans.
“This parade is probably about 10% of what the parade normally is,” he said. “We’ve tried this year to concentrate on the veterans, and I hope (the viewers) do remember that’s what Memorial Day is all about, remember those veterans that have given their lives.”
Pyles encouraged those watching at home to also honor the heroes currently serving amid the COVID-19 crisis.
About 30 vehicles made up of veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responders and military groups participated in the parade.
Thomas Williams, a Vietnam War veteran and Honor Guard commander representing VFW 2761, American Legion 806 and AMVETS Post 141, said he remembers the first time he participated in the parade about 25 years prior.
“I’ve been in the parade for a lot of years, but there were about 20 years, nobody recognized my war, Vietnam,” Williams said. “This means a lot to me — the first year I rode through on the float, tears were there, because we were never welcomed home, the guys from my era, so I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
Randy Rucker and Jim Spradlin represented the Battery “L” 1st Ohio Light Artillery from Portsmouth, which was formed in 1861 and fought at the Battle of Little Round Top in Gettysburg.
“We’re greatly honored that they invited us to be here today. We’ve done this many times, and they like us because Memorial Day actually originated from the Civil War period, so we are the only ones to be here representing that,” Rucker said. “We are really honored.”
Spradlin urged the community to remember those who fought in the Civil War on Memorial Day, as well, as they can sometimes be forgotten.
“The Civil War was a bad thing, but there were a lot of brave men that fought in the Civil War for a worthwhile cause,” he said. “The Civil War kind of defined what we are today.”
For those who missed it live, a video of the event will be available online on the parade’s Facebook page.