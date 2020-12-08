HUNTINGTON — With the ongoing pandemic leaving many seniors more isolated than ever, an annual initiative to spread joy by a local social service organization is taking on greater importance this year.
The Kiwanis Club of Huntington, in conjunction with the Key Club at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, held its annual poinsettia holiday sale, but this year it was different.
“This year club members wanted the annual fundraiser to make an even bigger difference, so we partnered with Cabell County Community Services Organization and its Meals on Wheels program to ensure that shut-in seniors received a small poinsettia as a gift from the community,” said Kiwanis Club of Huntington President Bill Rosenberger.
Those who purchased poinsettias could add a small poinsettia flower to their order for a Meals on Wheels senior at a discounted rate.
“Our goal was 100 flowers because we know there are more than 100 seniors in Cabell County who were isolated before COVID-19 and the pandemic only made it worse,” Rosenberger said. “We were delighted when the community responded by sponsoring 168 flowers being bought for Meals on Wheels seniors and one of the highest-grossing poinsettia fundraisers in recent years.”
CCCSO Executive Director Charles Holley and his Meals on Wheels drivers picked up the flowers on Monday morning at 746 4th Ave., across from the county courthouse.
“We wanted to remind these seniors that they are not forgotten,” Rosenberger said. “The Kiwanis Club of Huntington and its members have a heart and mission to serve children in our community. But we also don’t forget that there are others out there who could use a helping hand or kind gesture.”
Rosenberger added the club recently partnered with Fazoli’s for its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
“Thanks to River Park Hospital, Amazon and several individuals, both the Huntington City Mission and Harmony House received 100 meals to serve their clients,” he said.