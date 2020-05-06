CHARLESTON — An additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits is available to West Virginians who have exhausted their regular benefits and are eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
Individuals can apply for the additional benefits Wednesday, according to Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia.
“Unemployed workers can apply for PEUC benefits on their own starting Wednesday, and we’ll contact folks who have exhausted their benefits and let them know that they can apply for the extension,” Adkins said.
Adkins says the additional weeks of benefits are provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be available to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation but have exhausted those benefits.
Donald Smith, of Nitro, said the additional benefits couldn’t have come at a better time.
“My unemployment benefits ran out a few weeks ago,” he said. “I will be applying as soon as I can.”
WorkForce officials said this could potentially affect approximately 16,000 West Virginians.
Applicants may apply for the PEUC extension by going online to www.workforcewv.org after 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, and clicking the “Apply for PEUC Extra 13 Weeks Here” tile on the front page.
Adkins said individuals eligible for PEUC benefits will receive the same amount of unemployment compensation they received in previous weeks in addition to the $600 in weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).
“Our hearts go out to everyone who has had to wait patiently to apply for benefits,” Adkins added. “Folks can be assured they will be made whole.”
To learn more about PEUC benefits, visit www.workforcewv.org/cares-act-questions.
Also, WorkForce West Virginia will begin paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits Friday, May 8.
More than 13,600 people have applied, WorkForce West Virginia reported.
Under regular unemployment, an employer pays unemployment compensation taxes on behalf of an employee and WorkForce receives quarterly wage records, which are then used to determine a weekly benefit amount when a worker files an application for benefits. That wage data isn’t available for self-employed workers, who normally aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits.
Through the CARES Act, PUA benefits are available to individuals who normally aren’t eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits under state or federal law, including individuals who are self-employed or who have limited recent work history, certain gig economy workers, clergymen and women and those working for religious organizations.
Individuals applying for PUA benefits need to submit wage records to WorkForce, which evaluates what income was, what it has been reduced to and then determines eligibility and a weekly benefit amount, according to Adkins.
“The CARES Act requires us to review and vet PUA applications to determine eligibility before we can pay benefits,” Adkins said. “It’s a very labor-intensive process that has to be done manually, which is why things have taken a few weeks, but we are working round-the-clock to process claims and get this much-needed help to our state’s self-employed workers.”
Adkins added that because WorkForce must work through a backlog of wage data to determine weekly benefit amounts, Gov. Jim Justice directed the agency to begin issuing the minimum amount of PUA benefits and the additional $600 in FPUC benefits to eligible claimants starting Friday.
“Some people are going to be eligible for more than the $158 minimum, but we know most unemployed workers can’t afford to wait another week to get this money,” Adkins said. “If someone is due more, we will settle up with them as soon as we work through the wage data. Everyone will get every cent they’re due.”