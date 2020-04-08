April 26 epilepsy awareness walk now a virtual event
HUNTINGTON — Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia has decided to forego an in-person Walk to End Epilepsy in Huntington and will instead host a virtual walk April 26.
A virtual walk is a set date and time where everyone will pledge to walk in support of the Epilepsy Foundation. Instead of walking in person at one place, everyone will walk in their own neighborhood, on a treadmill or wherever they choose on April 26.
Gregg Fort, interim executive director of Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia, said the group is hopeful that everyone who planned to attend will now walk virtually. Everyone who registered for the walk is already a “virtual walker,” so they can use their existing login, Participant Center and event page to access their fundraising resources and get updates on the event.
For more information or to register, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/Huntington.