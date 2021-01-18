HUNTINGTON — While the majority of Americans still await the moment they can get the COVID-19 vaccine, it's unclear whether the second dose will be the last dose required.
Both types of the vaccine being distributed across the county require two doses, and Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said it's too early to tell if booster shots will be necessary in the future.
"It's not clear how long the immunity will last," Kilkenny said.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a few people who have had COVID-19 have had a second, often milder case of the disease, and researchers are exploring what this means in terms of how long immunity from the coronavirus lasts. Vaccine developers are looking at ways to boost the effectiveness of a vaccine so that it provides longer immune protection than a natural infection with the coronavirus.
A new strain of the virus has also emerged, so the situation is ever evolving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that it will probably become the dominant version in the country by March. The CDC said the variant is about 50% more contagious than the virus that is causing the bulk of cases in the U.S.
While the variant does not cause more severe illness, it can cause more hospitalizations and deaths simply because it spreads more easily. In Britain, it has aggravated a severe outbreak that has swamped hospitals, and it has been blamed for sharp leaps in cases in some other European countries.
As things stand, many U.S. states are already under tremendous strain. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths is rising in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and on Monday the U.S. death toll surpassed 398,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University — by far the highest recorded death toll of any country in the world.
There were eight deaths reported in West Virginia Monday: an 85-year-old man from Upshur County, a 57-year-old woman from Wood County, a 57-year-old man from Upshur County, a 35-year-old man from Wood County, a 96-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 81-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 58-year-old man from Morgan County, and a 70-year-old man from Monongalia County.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain high, with more than 600 West Virginians hospitalized, but they have been trending down since hitting all-time highs earlier this month.
There were 998 new positive cases reported statewide.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine shared that the state saw 4,312 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 81 new deaths — one of which was reported in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Health Department also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 — 13 females and 15 males between the ages of 15 and 70 (six school-age children).
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state reported 1,998 new COVID-19 cases Monday. He added that the state saw a decrease in newly reported cases last week with 3,749 fewer than the week before.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department on Monday listed 19 new COVID-19 cases, and noted that it currently does not have any COVID-19 vaccine doses available. Residents are asked to check www.abchdkentucky.com or the department’s Facebook page for information as it becomes available.