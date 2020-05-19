ASHLAND — Three cultural organizations in Ashland are among 85 in Kentucky to receive funding, thanks to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by Congress.
Through funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), Kentucky Humanities CARES Act grants were awarded to the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, Jesse Stuart Foundation and Paramount Arts Center Inc.
Kentucky Humanities CARES Act grants provide unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to organizations throughout the state that have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19, according to a news release. These grants provide immediate funds to humanities-based cultural organizations to help stabilize organizations by providing money for them to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel during the public health crisis and ensure their future success, the release said.
“There are so many organizations across the state that are struggling during this unprecedented time,” Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities executive director, said in the release. “We were happy to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to deliver these much-needed funds to humanities-based organizations throughout Kentucky, and are glad that Congress made these funds available to cultural organizations in Kentucky and throughout the country.”
Kentucky Humanities is a nonprofit corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities.