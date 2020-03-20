IRONTON — Backpack Buddies, a local program providing food for the weekends to more than 350 students, is seeking donations and food items to keep the program going while students are out of school for at least the next two weeks.
"We definitely don't have enough food for next week," Jodie Hunt, Backpack Buddies program coordinator, said Thursday.
"We have some empty shelves. It's also harder to get what we need since many shelves are empty at local stores."
The Backpack Buddies program started delivering food to local schools for distribution to 25 to 50 students on Fridays in the fall of 2012.
"The idea is to provide them food they can eat over the weekend," Hunt said.
Currently, the program is distributing food to 356 students in 15 local schools, including students in the Ironton, Dawson-Bryant, Rock Hill and Open Door School as well as several preschool programs. Students getting the food range in age from preschool to high school seniors, she said.
"They're a great help to our students," Steve Easterling, Dawson-Bryant superintendent, said of the Backpack Buddies program.
"We partner with the schools," Hunt said. "We drive the Backpack Buddy Buddie Packs on Thursdays so they can be distributed to students at school on Fridays. Now that schools are closed starting this week, some bus drivers are delivering the food on their bus routes and at local fire stations or at schools."
Some food is even being delivered to students who can't get out to pick the food up, Hunt said.
"We have 20 to 30 people who are volunteering to help out each week," she said. "We've been very busy. We have an emergency food pantry. The requests for that have increased this week. We would normally get two to three calls a week. Now we're getting three a day."
The Buddie Packs include items like ramen, oatmeal packets, apple sauce and individual packets of breakfast cereals and other items, Hunt said.
Anyone wanting to help out can contact Backpack Buddies at 740-534-3550.
"My biggest concern is if we don't deliver this food, children won't have food to eat," Hunt said.
She's also concerned that some local folks are being laid off due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.