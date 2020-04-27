ONA — In an effort to honor seniors at Cabell Midland High School whose final months of milestones came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crane Edge Graphix in Milton will be printing banners for students and families for $15 each to be displayed on light poles in both the villages of Barboursville and Milton.
Angie McKinney, a school employee and parent to a CMHS senior, said she and some friends came up with the idea as a way to make sure the students know their accomplishments are not going unnoticed.
“Even though the world is crazy right now, everything that is done throughout their high school careers, it matters to the people that love them,” McKinney said. “And there are people in the community that are proud of them and want nothing but the best for them.”
Seniors or families interested in having a banner printed with their student’s photo and name should email graphix@craneedge.com before May 4 and an invoice will be put in the student’s name — the total cost of each banner is $16.05 after tax.
The banners will be completed by mid-May for display in the community.
Mayor Chris Tatum of Barboursville said when approached about the idea, his answer was an “easy yes.”
“These kids are missing their senior year, at least what I always called the ‘fun part’ of their senior year,” Tatum said. “It seems really minute to me to do this, and I wish there were some other way to show these kids how much they are appreciated in the community.”
Tatum said the city already has the infrastructure to display the banners with light poles all the way through town.
“All these kids who have grown up in this community, played in Barboursville Little League and went to Barboursville Middle School, their families have been around for a long time, so we’re just trying to show that sense of community, especially in such a difficult time right now,” he said. “We want to try and do as much as we can for the seniors while they are still seniors.”
Cabell Midland High School’s graduation has tentatively been rescheduled from late May to 6 p.m. June 26 at the Mountain Health Arena.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the district is also beginning to work on another alternative ceremony should the crisis continue into summer.