HUNTINGTON — With active cases remaining high around the state, Gov. Jim Justice this weekend extended the closure of bars in just Monongalia County.
The closure was extended another 10 days, the second time Justice has opted to extent his executive order.
As of Saturday, more than 7.7% of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County, which has 129 active. More than half of the county’s remaining active cases are in the 20-29 age group.
The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission, according to a press release from the governor.
Cabell County had more active cases than Monongalia as of Sunday, with 148. A little more than 30% of the active cases are in the 20-29 age group.
There were 119 new positive cases reported statewide Sunday. The 117th death related to COVID-19 was reported: a 79-year-old Kanawha County man.
Four new people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with a total of 112 patients hospitalized across the state. Eight more people were placed in the ICU, for 47 total, but those on ventilators decreased from 18 Saturday to 16 patients Sunday.
Total cases per county as of 10 a.m. Sunday (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (633/22), Boone (77/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (319/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (76/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (95/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (192/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (284/5), Kanawha (809/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (148/0), Marion (172/4), Marshall (123/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (36/1), Mercer (164/0), Mineral (108/2), Mingo (125/2), Monongalia (900/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (252/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (166/1), Raleigh (183/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (182/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (224/11), Wyoming (23/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported three new positive cases: one female and two males between the ages of 38-58. There are 60 active cases out of the county’s 237 total.
Statewide, 944 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 93,031, and 14 new deaths for a total of 3,529.
In Kentucky, 463 new positive cases were reported and two new deaths, bringing the total to 742.
In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear said it appeared the state is seeing a plateau in new cases after experiencing a surge over two weeks. He said it showed social distancing, wearing masks in public and not traveling to “hot spot” areas was working.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported six new positive cases Sunday: a 66-year-old female, 21-year-old female, 22-year-old female, 14-year-old male, 40-year-old male and 25-year-old male. There are 40 actives cases out of the county’s total 175.