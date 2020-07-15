BARBOURSVILLE — In accordance with the newest guidelines from the office of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the village of Barboursville on Wednesday canceled its Fall Festival, set for Sept. 16-19. The festival would have been in its 40th year in 2020.
Vineyard in the Village, the spring wine festival that was originally postponed from its May date, has been canceled, with hopes of seeing it return for 2021.
The Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show scheduled for Aug. 1 also has been canceled for 2020.
All special and private events and activities scheduled at Barboursville Park have been canceled.
For more information, contact the Barboursville CVB at 304-733-1500 or City Hall at 304-736-8994.