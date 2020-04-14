BARBOURSVILLE — A teacher at Barboursville Middle School, with help from his family, has made over 600 3D-printed face masks using Cabell County Schools’ technology to assist frontline workers in West Virginia.
The masks have been donated locally to St. Mary’s Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Encompass Health Rehabilitation, as well as Charleston Area Medical Center and facilities in the Morgantown area, according to P.E. teacher Dan Miles, who spearheaded the initiative with the help of his wife, Sarah.
“My wife is really the one who got me involved,” said Miles, who instructs the county’s 3D printing class. “She is a Ph.D. at Marshall University, so she saw the need and knew that I could do the 3D printing.
“It kind of went hand-in-hand. I had a lot of the supplies myself, the filament needed to make the headbands, and we had extra from the technology department, as well.”
Miles said the family reached out to Cardinal Gates, a company in Georgia that supplied them plastic for a home project in the past, for the shield pieces of the masks.
“They ended up donating the plastic for all of these face shields,” Miles said. “They had the warehouse stocked but nowhere to send the plastic. Ever since we contacted them, it’s been flying off the shelves.
The seven printers run for 15 hours each day, and it takes about 55 minutes to print one headband, meaning Miles and his family can crank out about 100 face shields each day.
“We’ve made 600, and we’ve already made 45 today,” he said. “We’re going to go until they tell us they don’t need any more, or until we run out of supplies.”
Miles said the feedback he has received from health care workers and teachers alike has been amazing.
“They’ve been so appreciative,” Miles said. “I’ve had teachers ask me for some, too, some have tried to pay us, and we’ve said ‘You don’t have to pay us, that’s not the point.’ We’re here to help and we just want to contribute to help this crisis, anything we can do, that’s what we are here for.”
Miles said he has even shown his daughter the ropes in printing and assembling the face shields, which contributes to her school community service hours.
“Teaching doesn’t just stop,” he said. “This part of education comes from ‘Hey, I know how to do this,’ and they learn.”
Miles said while filament to make the masks is running low, he hopes that the company which produces the 3D printers, Dremel, will donate supplies so printing can continue.