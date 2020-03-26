BARBOURSVILLE – Barboursville police are investigating after a man allegedly lied about charity work surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus to receive a free hotel room in the area.
According to the Barboursville Police Department, earlier this week a man went to a Barboursville hotel with a U-Haul truck claiming to work for the American Legion, stating he was carrying supplies for needy veterans affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The man, possibly named “Michael”, was comped a room at the hotel after using fake American Legion credentials.
However when an alert hotel clerk called the Legion to verify, they were informed the man’s claims were fraudulent. He disappeared before police were able to respond.
“Some people rise to the occasion and become heroes in the midst of crisis. Some people sink to the lowest level and become zeros. Here is a zero we would like to identify,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday.
Police believe the man is from the Ashland, Kentucky, area.
Anyone with further information, including the man’s identity, is asked to contact the police department at 304-736-5203, ext. 406.