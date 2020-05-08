BARBOURSVILLE — The village of Barboursville announced it would reopen city offices and parks that had closed because of the COVID-19 epidemic next week.
City offices and parks will be operating as normal Monday, May 11. However, people are urged to maintain social distancing and facilities like park restrooms, courts, playgrounds and the splash park will remain closed until further notice, according to a release issued Friday from the village.
“We want our citizens and our neighbors to know we are combating the spread of the virus aggressively, but also urge citizens to act responsibly and not put themselves or anyone else at risk,” according to the release. “While we have always had stringent cleaning and sanitation procedures as policy in place in public areas, we are taking additional precautions to keep citizens and our employees safe.”
All offices and departments will reopen and operate at normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People are asked to call ahead of time to help reduce traffic through the offices. City employees will use disinfectant to clean bathrooms and on doorknobs, countertops, shared equipment and shared use spaces. Hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use in offices and city vehicles.
People should refrain from handshake greetings and are urged to maintain social distancing practices, according to the release. The community center, amphitheater and senior citizen programs will remain closed until restrictions on large gatherings are lifted. Garbage collection and sanitary sewer repair will continue as normal.
Parks will also reopen Monday, including all walking/hiking and biking trails. Lake William, the community garden, skate park, Cartmill Gardens and the disc golf course will be open for public use. Picnic shelters will not be closed, but the village is not accepting reservations for party rentals.
“Youth sports organizations will be responsible for disseminating information to parents and athletes as to their schedule of activity once guidelines have been set by parent organizations as well as state and local health officials,” according to the release.
The village stressed it was following guidance of local, state and federal health officials and conditions could change.