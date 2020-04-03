ASHLAND — The Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center provided families with hygiene products, school supplies and meal bags during a basic-needs drive-thru Thursday at Paul G. Blazer High School in response to the COVID-19 school closures.
Brittany Brown, ABYSC coordinator, said while the district’s food service department has provided meals for students Monday through Friday each week, she saw a need to ensure families were stocked up on other products that might be running low at home.
The first drive-thru event took place last week, and Brown said its success inspired staff to continue the initiative.
“They’re doing all their work from school, and there is also a basic-needs shortage going on. It was kind of spur of the moment,” Brown said. “We collected all of the supplies from our center and then Family Resources and Youth Services Centers of Kentucky.”
The drive-through offered a variety of items to patrons, including school supplies like note cards and folders for older students and play dough and coloring books for fun, Brown said, as well as hygiene and cleaning products such as deodorant, body wash, laundry detergent and dish soap.
“If they need clothes, we can also go up to our clothing closet and get what they need,” Brown said. “We also have meal bags made up. Some are more of snack bags, but we also have some put together with a family-size box of spaghetti, pasta sauce or family-size boxes of mac and cheese.”
Updates on services provided by the Ashland Independent School District can be found at www.ashland.k12.ky.us.