With 333 of newly reported cases of COVID-19, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday signed an executive order mandating masks for state residents who are out in public and anywhere they would be unable to social distance.
The order, which does not apply to children under age 5 or people with health conditions, disabilities or impairments that make them unable to wear face coverings, goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
“The No. 1 thing a mask can do is protect the health and the life of yourself and those around you,” Beshear said. “It can make sure we don’t lose more people than we should, it can keep our cases down and it can help us to continue to reopen our economy.”
Beshear cited health experts who say wearing face coverings not only protects others, it also lowers the infection risk for those wearing masks by 65%.
Kentucky’s new executive order requires Kentuckians to wear face coverings under several circumstances for the next 30 days, at which point the order will be evaluated to determine whether an extension, or additional steps, are needed.
The executive order states that face coverings will be required, among other instances, while inside or waiting in line to enter businesses including stores, restaurants, health care settings or any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain social distance; while waiting for or riding public transportation or ride-sharing vehicles; and while in outdoor public spaces in which social distancing is not possible.
With the more than 300 new cases, there now are at least 18,245 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, and at least 4,939 in the state have recovered from the virus.
“When we have higher numbers, it’s hitting all parts of our population,” Beshear said.
A 61-year-old man from Pike County was among four new deaths recorded in the state Thursday, along with a 93-year-old woman from Clark County; a 79-year-old man from Edmonson County; a 94-year-old man from Knox County.
West Virginia was placed under a mask mandate by Gov. Jim Justice as of July 7. On Thursday, Cabell County reported 83 current active COVID-19 cases and six probable cases, with 179 confirmed cases. In Wayne County, there have been 124 total COVID-19 cases, with nine deaths and 104 recoveries. The county has one probable case as of Thursday evening.
To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, state and local health departments are offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday and Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wayne County.
Tests will be administered at Dunlow Community Center, 1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road in Dunlow, on Friday and at Wayne Elementary School, 80 McGinnis Drive in Wayne, on Saturday.
This testing is available to all individuals in Wayne County, including those who do not have symptoms. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
West Virginia has 197,081 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,826 total cases and 95 deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (499/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (180/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (68/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (104/0), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (372/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (31/0), Marion (93/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (405/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (122/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (77/1), Raleigh (66/2), Randolph (174/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (19/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (120/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (26/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (154/8), Wyoming (7/0).
The state of Ohio has 12 counties now considered “Red Alert Level 3 Public Emergency” locations where Gov. Mike DeWine ins mandating the use of masks.
There are 61,331 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,006 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths.