FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians will no longer be required to wear masks at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday in easing his rule to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor said his decision stems in part from the growing number of Kentuckians receiving COVID-19 shots, though the statewide vaccination pace has slowed in recent weeks.
“It means if you are at a backyard barbecue, if you’re at your community pool, if you are at an outdoor wedding ... you are not required to wear a mask,” Beshear said at a news conference.
But the change, taking effect Tuesday, doesn’t alter masking requirements when indoors. Kentuckians will still be required to wear masks at indoor public places, the governor said.
“So you’ll still need to wear one at work,” he said. “You’ll still need to wear one at the grocery store. You’ll still need to wear one at the drugstore.”
Mask wearing will still be required in Kentucky when attending outdoor events drawing more than 1,000 people, the governor said.
That means masking rules will remain in place at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, he said.
Meanwhile, fans attending the West Virginia girls and boys state basketball tournaments will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccines starting Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said in a news release.
Anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine.
“We understand that parents and teenagers are busy, so this is one way we hope to make the process more convenient for them,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the department’s health officer.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).
West Virginians can still pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.