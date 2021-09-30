FRANKFORT, Ky. — Pointing to a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, Kentucky officials are hoping the new month will be much better than September, when the delta variant pummeled the state.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased based on a rolling average during the past seven days, and the number of virus patients in intensive care units is also lower, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“This is now enough of a trend to say we are in a decline, and we hope it continues for people hospitalized because of COVID,” the governor said at a news conference.
The state later reported slight declines Thursday in the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units compared to the day before.
The downturn comes after Kentucky was hard hit by a prolonged coronavirus surge, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths escalated, mostly among people unvaccinated against the virus. While virus deaths have remained high, there have been other signs of hope for a downturn in the outbreak. The number of new COVID-19 reported Thursday was down sharply from the prior day, when the governor said virus cases were continuing to level off,
“Knock on wood, folks, hopefully October is much, much better than September,” Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said earlier Thursday.
But the Democratic governor warned that virus-related hospitalizations remain far too high.
“If we went back a month and a half, where we are right now would rightfully scare the heck out of us,” Beshear said. “So let’s make sure that that decline continues.”
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 has continued to climb steadily. On Thursday, the state reported 53 more virus-related deaths, and the prior day 82 deaths were reported. Kentucky hospitals were treating 1,976 coronavirus patients Thursday, including 566 in intensive care units. Both figures were down slightly from the previous day. Two weeks ago, 2,453 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky and 667 of them were in an ICU.
{p class=”p1”}In West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday reported 13,736 current active COVID-19 cases statewide and 28 new deaths attributed to the virus. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 766 current active cases of COVID-19.
{p class=”p1”}Also Thursday, Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff Jeff Lawless reported that Deputy Boyd Blake died Wednesday from COVID-19.
{p class=”p1”}According to Lawless, Blake began his career in law enforcement in 1996 as a patrolman with the Proctorville Police Department, where he later became chief of police. He began work with the sheriff’s department in 2001 and rose through the ranks over the past 25 years, most recently working as a process server.
{p class=”p1”}“Lawrence County has lost a good man and a dedicated public servant,” Lawless wrote on Facebook.