HUNTINGTON — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on residents to act now to stop a COVID-19 surge that could overwhelm the state’s health care system and force businesses and schools to close again.
“In America and in Kentucky, this is getting increasingly more and more dangerous. The newest numbers are absolutely staggering,” Beshear said Monday. “We’re losing 1,200 Americans per day and we have some individuals who say, ‘Oh, it’s not real.’ Think about the amount of grief that is crying out every day in this country and this commonwealth based on those who we have lost.”
The COVID-19 case report given Nov. 2, which included 1,032 new cases and three new deaths statewide, is the highest ever for a Monday, according to Beshear. Locally, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, for a total of 50 cases just two days into the new month. Patients ages’ ranged from 16-68.
Nearby, the Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department reported a new COVID-19 death on Monday, making the county’s total 31. In addition, 19 new positive cases were added, making the county’s total 1,189.
COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in southern Ohio on Nov. 5 and 7. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day, and a health care provider’s referral is not needed.
Testing will be offered from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave. in South Point, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pick’n Save Foods, 1113 Ironton Hills Dr. in Ironton.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported as of 10 a.m. Monday there have been 792,475 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,235 total cases and 458 deaths. DHHR also confirmed the death of a 71-year-old woman from Grant County.
Free testing sites will be available in nearly every West Virginia county before the holiday season begins, according to Gov. Jim Justice, with events scheduled within 45 counties between now and Friday, Nov. 20.
“If we test enough people, it will give you the ability to go to school faster, it will give you the ability to play ball faster, but what it will give you, more than anything in the world, it will give you the ability to stop this thing because we will find people that are asymptomatic,” Justice added.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 483 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the health department is offered Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; however, there will be no testing Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to Election Day.
Cabell County Schools reported positive COVID-19 cases at Huntington High School and Crossroads Academy on Monday.
Two individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual was last at school Oct. 27, and the second was last at school Oct. 30. Contact tracing resulted in three additional individuals at Huntington High School being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Crossroads Academy has tested positive for COVID-19 and was last at school Monday, Oct. 26. No additional individuals have been asked to quarantine.
Both schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.