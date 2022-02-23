A bill that would end face mask requirements in West Virginia public schools and ban those schools from requiring COVID-19 testing of students or employees without symptoms is headed to the floor of the full House of Delegates.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 4071, “the Public School Health Rights Act,” early Tuesday evening in a voice vote with some dissent. The House Education Committee passed it on Jan. 19.
“A parent or guardian of a student maintains the right to determine whether their child will wear a mask or face covering on school premises or during extracurricular activities,” the bill says.
“The rights identified under this act shall not be overridden by any elected or appointed official,” it says.
The bill would also limit testing and quarantines. It says public schools can’t require COVID-19 testing “for any asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic student or employee; or require a student or employee to quarantine or isolate unless the student or employee has tested positive.”
It says any quarantine “shall end after the student or employee has obtained a negative COVID-19 test result or after that student or employee has completed 5 days of quarantine.”
Neither Gov. Jim Justice nor the state Board of Education currently require masks in public schools.
Mask mandates have recently been falling through county school systems’ own accord. Kanawha County dropped its requirement last week. Cabell County followed suit this week.
House Judiciary members opposing the bills suggested keeping the decision with local officials.
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, noted the current decrease in COVID-19 cases could again change.
“What we’re doing is we’re really binding the hands of the local school,” Garcia said.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said “when we downplay this thing, it’s a bit offensive to those of us who have lost people.”
“I do think it should be taken seriously and not downplayed,” he said.
But Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, expressed concern about children’s mental health.
“They’ve never seen their teacher smile,” he said of some children. “They’ve never seen the faces of their own friends.”
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
