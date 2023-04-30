The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210108 teachers 03.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall University second-year pharmacy student Rachelle Subik prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as Cabell County Schools employees 50 and older receive the vaccine on Jan. 7, 2021, at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 bivalent vaccines are still available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, but staff say the demand has decreased significantly.

“We have the vaccine here, so if anybody needs a vaccine, we’re still open as we have been in the past for that,” said Director of Nursing Kathleen Napier during the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health meeting Wednesday.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you