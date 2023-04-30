Marshall University second-year pharmacy student Rachelle Subik prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as Cabell County Schools employees 50 and older receive the vaccine on Jan. 7, 2021, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 bivalent vaccines are still available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, but staff say the demand has decreased significantly.
“We have the vaccine here, so if anybody needs a vaccine, we’re still open as we have been in the past for that,” said Director of Nursing Kathleen Napier during the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health meeting Wednesday.
When asked the demand for the vaccine, Napier said, “Well, not high. We’ve been giving, well this past month we did 36 COVID vaccinations.”
According to Napier’s report, the 36 vaccines distributed in March bring the total of vaccines given from July 1-March 31 to 2,136. The report did not state how many vaccines were given to first-time recipients compared to those getting booster vaccines.
One board member asked if the bivalent vaccine would work against the newest COVID-19 variant recently discovered, the XBB.1.16 variant.
This variant stems from the Omicron variant and was first detected in January.
“It’s my understanding that all of the Omicron variants are pretty well addressed by the updated vaccine, which is updated to Omicron-specific antigens,” CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said.
Regional epidemiologist Mikaela Earl presented reports for herself and epidemiologist Dr. Abir Rahman during Wednesday’s meeting and said Cabell County remained in low community transmission levels for the entire month of March.
The Board of Health meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and discusses information from the previous month.
Rahman’s reports showed from March 2 to March 30, the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people dropped from 13.6 to 6.4 cases.
Earl’s reports outlined despite the lower rate of community transmission, five outbreaks were reported during March, compared to February’s one.
The next Board of Health meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
