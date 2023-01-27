HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health discussed COVID-19 data from December and January during its meeting Wednesday.
The Board of Health meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and reviews finalized data from the previous month. Because of this standard practice, regional epidemiologist Mikaela Earl shared COVID-19 data for December 2022 with the board during the January meeting.
Earl told the board Cabell County stayed in medium community transmission levels throughout December, but investigations increased throughout the month with a peak of 22 investigations during the final week of the year.
While Earl reviewed December data, Board Chair Don Conrad asked if the county is seeing spikes in cases as it did in January 2022, when more than 5,000 cases were reported during the month.
Conrad asked if the spike in January 2022 was related to increased testing or if health officials are expecting to see a significant spike through the rest of January and February.
CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny explained last year’s spike was due to the Omicron variant, and while Cabell did see a slight spike in cases this month, it is already trending down.
“It is definitely not comparable to the Omicron surge of January of last year,” Kilkenny said. “That was an unprecedented surge that overwhelmed everybody, but the current increase in the number of cases is not overwhelming. It is being handled.”
Kilkenny also said local hospitals are taking precautions with high transmission rates, as Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and their Huntington-area facilities announced a temporary return to masking in all areas of the facilities, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, on Jan. 18.
The board also voted to renew Dan Conrad and Fred Kitchen as chair and vice chair, respectively, for 2023.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Health meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department office, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
