ASHLAND — Boyd County High School graduates picked up their diplomas on Tuesday afternoon more than a month after the school held a drive-thru commencement for seniors.

From 2-6 p.m., students or parents said their final “farewells” to the school and staff, as the ceremony on May 16 only allowed students to exit their vehicles for a photo opportunity.

Boyd County Superintendent William Boblett Jr. said in a letter to families that feedback suggested the event was one of several positive memories for the Class of 2020.

