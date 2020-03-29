HUNTINGTON — The first four confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said all four patients have been in self-isolation, and none are hospitalized. No additional information about the patient was released. Kentucky is up to 439 confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
In West Virginia, a fourth Putnam County resident has been diagnosed. Officials believe it was a travel-related exposure. The patient has been self-isolating since their return and is recovering at home, according to the release.
Kanawha County reported that its confirmed cases are up to 28 as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The new cases had not been added to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website, which had not been updated since the total positive case count stood at 113 as of Saturday.
Testing sites are available around Cabell County, including at Marshall Health, Valley Health and MedExpress.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns about COVID-19. The call center can be reached at 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said there were 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 2 p.m. Sunday, though the numbers are believed to be low. The state has reported 29 deaths related to the disease.
Battelle, a Columbus, Ohio, company, has developed new technology to sterilize surgical masks, which are in low supply at health centers across the nation. The FDA gave only partial approval for the Columbus headquarters to sanitize 10,000 masks per day, according to DeWine, though the units have the ability to sterilize up to 160,000 masks per day. The company had been planning on shipping four more units elsewhere in the United States this week with an additional 15 machines in the coming weeks.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.