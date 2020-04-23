Boyd County Public Library continues curbside pickup
ASHLAND — Boyd County Public Library is continuing its popular curbside pickup services at the main branch to allow patrons access to materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Materials can be reserved through the catalog in the upper right corner of the library’s website at http://thebookplace.org/. Patrons can then pick up their reserved items in front of the main branch at 1740 Central Ave. by Ashland Central Park and can keep them until the library reopens without being billed.
Digital resources also continue to be available, allowing cardholders to download or stream thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows and music for free through a variety of platforms. Patrons can access homework help, learn a new craft or how to maintain their automobile using the online resources. More information is available on the library’s website.
For more information, contact the Boyd County Public Library at 606-329-0090.