HUNTINGTON — A 69-year-old man from Boyd County, Kentucky, was among five new COVID-19 deaths reported by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday.
“More cases equal more death,” Beshear said. “If we are more casual, as opposed to more urgent, we will lose more of our family and friends. It’s hard because you can’t see it, but it happens.
If we aren’t strong, other people typically pay for it. Let’s be strong.”
The statewide total of deaths in Kentucky is now 1,214.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19, a 52-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both isolating at home, and a 67-year-old woman isolated in the hospital.
Cabell County, West Virginia, reported having 363 current active COVID-19 cases on Monday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases Monday — five women and three men ages 18-52.
A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Ironton from 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Pick’n Save Foods, 1113 Ironton Hills Dr. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location, and no appointment, nor referral, is needed.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone. Quantities of tests may be limited.