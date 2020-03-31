ASHLAND, Ky. — The Boyd County Public Library in Kentucky is offering a curbside pickup service to give people access to books and other materials amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Although the library is currently closed to the public, people may reserve books and other materials through the library’s website and pick them up in front of its main branch at 1740 Central Ave. in Ashland. People may keep the materials until the library reopens without being billed, said Library Director Debbie Cosper in a news release.
Library staff also are available by phone and email as well as through Facebook Messenger. Materials can be reserved by visiting the library’s website at www.thebookplace.org and clicking on the catalog in the upper right corner of the page.
Digital resources are also available for cardholders to download or stream eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows and music for free.