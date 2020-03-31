ASHLAND, Ky. — The Boyd County Public Library in Kentucky is offering a curbside pickup service to give people access to books and other materials amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Although the library is currently closed to the public, people may reserve books and other materials through the library’s website and pick them up in front of its main branch at 1740 Central Ave. in Ashland. People may keep the materials until the library reopens without being billed, said Library Director Debbie Cosper in a news release.

Library staff also are available by phone and email as well as through Facebook Messenger. Materials can be reserved by visiting the library’s website at www.thebookplace.org and clicking on the catalog in the upper right corner of the page.

Digital resources are also available for cardholders to download or stream eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows and music for free.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.