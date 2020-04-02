BLOX Kentucky CLEAN.jpg

ASHLAND — Boyd County has reported its first death related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a news release from the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, a 49-year-old man has died due to the disease.

His case was one of three new confirmed cases in Boyd County. The other two new cases are a 68-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home and a 37-year-old woman who is in the hospital.

Boyd County has reported 15 total cases.

The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

