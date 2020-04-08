HURRICANE — “Community is what will bring us all through this.”
“This,” of course, refers to the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-flung consequences.
Andrew Stewart, co-owner of Bridge Café and Bistro in Hurricane, believes what he asserts about community. His community has supported Stewart’s business since it opened in January 2017. And he expects that community will be what will ultimately save it.
But one thing that is exceedingly clear during this uncertain time is that the only thing that can be counted on is change. In fact, since the initial interview for this story, Stewart made the decision, for the health and safety of his employees, to close his restaurant indefinitely.
“This crisis has shown us that things can change overnight. Though we have received tremendous support from the community, we feel its in our best interest to close until further notice. The health and wellness of our staff and community are of the utmost importance. We will be back to business just as soon as things settle down,” he said.
Initially, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order meant Bridge Cafe was suspending dining room service and offering a limited, take-out only menu.
“This has had the largest negative impact we could have ever imagined,” Stewart admitted. “We have slashed hours, furloughed breakfast for the time being, cut our menu offerings back to limit the amount of inventory we are carrying. Per the recent restrictions, we are offering take-out only.”
Like all small businesses in our community, Bridge is feeling the negative economic impact of COVID-19.
But Stewart, along with his co-owner wife, Ashley, place their trust in the community that warmly embraced their young family, relative newcomers to Putnam County. And they hope that same community will help them to bounce back when things begin to return to normal.
Six years ago, the couple moved to Hurricane from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, with a dream. The dream to own and operate their own restaurant. They’d both worked in the restaurant industry before but opening their own place was an exciting joint venture.
“We chose the name ‘Bridge’ for our business because of our tagline: ‘spanning the gap from farm to table.’ We wanted our restaurant to source as much of our product as possible from area farmers and producers,” Stewart explains. “The ‘Cafe & Bistro’ part of our name alludes to the coffee and the style of food we serve.”
Their farm-to-table restaurant, housed in a cozy building at 44 Midland Trail in Hurricane, was quickly embraced by the community.
Dakota McNeely has become a regular at Bridge. Three years ago, he popped in for coffee and was impressed with the friendly staff. A Hurricane resident, McNeely found himself going back frequently, especially for the sweet potato pancakes and the bacon.
“I appreciate how Bridge has introduced the farm-to-table concept and the use of local ingredients here. We are in a fast food and frozen food era, and the Stewarts are providing good, homecooked meals. That is a service to the community in itself.”
The homecooked food McNeely refers to is prepared and served three times a day at Bridge.
“Our menu represents typical American cuisine. It’s prepared by chef Will Cartwright, my best friend who moved here from North Carolina to open Bridge with us. Will’s breakfast consists of farm-fresh eggs, homemade sausage, house-cured bacon, homemade biscuits, gluten-free pancakes, and more. His most popular breakfast dish is our Hurricane Hash.
“Lunch consists of sandwiches, burgers, salads, and soups and can be served in 15 minutes or less. Everything is made to order, and we focus on bringing you, ‘real food, fast!’ Dinner consists of things like grass-fed ribeye steak, pork schnitzel, chicken gouda penne, and more. We do offer our full lunch menu during dinner hours. Beverages range from specialty coffees, fresh squeezed juices, local draught beer, organic and biodiverse wine, local hard ciders, and our blackberry sweet or unsweet tea.”
Like many small business owners, Stewart’s enthusiasm for his business is obvious to all who know him.
“We are passionate about our product. We want to serve the highest quality food possible. Even with all the changes going on in our world, Ashley and I are still committed to our quality standards. That will never change. And we are constantly looking for ways to improve our service.”
But he’s passionate about more than just his business. He’s passionate about his adopted community of Hurricane, and others have taken note.
McNeely enthuses, “The Stewarts are good people. I admire the way that they are always trying to help out when they can. For instance, they discount food to first responders. They actively involve themselves in trying to better our community.”
Stewart joins in, “We value the relationships that Bridge has brought to us more than anything else. We have been fortunate to meet some amazing people and to watch other relationships blossom from our being here.”
He adds: “Our mission is to strengthen community through food.”
It is what Bridge has worked to do since opening its doors in 2017. It is also what Andrew and Ashley Stewart plan to do once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“In the future we would like to do more community outreach. We want to add services and events for the community as we continue to improve our operation. We would love to collaborate more with farmers, brewers, and other local restaurants. A new facility would be awesome down the road, with perhaps a second Bridge location as well. The main thing we focus on, though, is slow and steady growth. We never want to get ahead of ourselves.”
Growth is certainly on the minds of the Stewarts as they dream about the future of their business, and as they expect their second child later this year.
But growth is also difficult to discuss at a time when the local, state, and national economies are sustaining a major blow. When Bridge’s monthly calendar of events, like the April Wine and Dine event (wine pairings with a six-course meal), has been canceled.
“The current crisis has been detrimental to Bridge Café and Bistro,” McNeely posits, “and to the entire restaurant industry, which depends on cash flow and already has slim margins.”
Nevertheless, Stewart is hopeful when he reflects on the power of community to overcome.
“We are going to weather this storm for as long as we can. We would ask that people continue to support, not just us, but as many local mom n’ pop businesses as they can.”
Follow the restaurant on Facebook (@bridgecafebistro) for updates regarding future plans for reopening.